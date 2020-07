The Hog Fire has been burning since Saturday and had torched 9,420 acres and is causing its own thunderstorms, reports The Washington Post.

Twice in two days, the Hog Fire has produced its own thunderstorms, which then dumped rain on the fire below. Hail even pelted the wildfire, due to a hybrid storm that was both occurring on its own and exacerbated by the wildfire plume.

