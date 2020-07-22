No Injuries in Oswego (NY) Senior Center Fire

There were no injuries at a senior living facility fire, reports Syracuse.com.

Firefighters found a fire on the building’s fourth floor. They extinguished the fire and evacuated residents from the building, according to the fire department.

The fire had been contained to the apartment where it had started.

