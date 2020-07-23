Photos: LAFD Crews Battle Structure Fire

Fire photographer Rick McClure offered some photos of City of Los Angeles (CA) Fire Department (LAFD) crews working at a recent large fire in the Boyle Heights section.

One hundred firefighters battled and extinguished the stubborn fire in two hours and 10 minutes. This was an extended operation due to the difficulty accessing all areas of the fire because of the roof collapse. No injuries were reported.

LAFD Arson Section is on scene for the cause investigation, per protocol for a fire of this size

MORE RICK McCLURE

Photos: LAFD Crews Quickly Control Structure Fire

Photos: LAFD Crews Battle Big Rig Fire

Photos: CA Fire Crews Battle Soledad Fire

Photos: Crews Extinguish Ambulance Fire in CA

Photos: CA Crews Battle Lime Fire