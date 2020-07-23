Tucson Wildfire Fully Contained

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A lightning-caused wildfire that charred more than 187 square miles (485 square kilometers) near Tucson was declared fully contained Thursday.

However, Coronado National Forest officials said several popular outdoor recreation areas will remain closed until Nov. 1 because of potential for causing flooding from monsoon rains and other hazards.

“Significant weather in the area can result in floods downstream and debris runoff,” Forest Supervisor Kerwin Dewberry said in a statement. “We urge the public to adhere to the closure order and avoid visiting the burned area for their own safety.”

The Bighorn Fire started June 5 in and near the Santa Catalina Mountains.

Areas remaining closed include the Sabino Canyon Recreation Area in the south side of the mountains, cabins on national forest land and all major hiking trails.

Catalina State Park remains closed due to the fire, but is outside the national forest so it can reopen when state officials choose to do that.