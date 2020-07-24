The Fire-Rescue Scan: June-July 2020

This monthly series follows significant fire, rescue, and emergency incidents that occurred in June and July 2020.
(Note: For the greater part of this period, these incidents occurred within a global environment of the COVID-19 pandemic and “Black Lives Matter” protests and conflagrations that followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.)
> June 4
Nine Firefighters Hospitalized After Explosion on Auto Hauler Ship in Florida
Nine Jacksonville firefighters were hurt when a fire and then explosion rocked an auto hauler ship at Blount Island, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2020/06/05/9-florida-firefighters-injured-explosion-auto-hauler-ship/3153360001.
_______________________________________________
> June 8
LAFD: Blaze Destroys Downtown Business
At 3:21 p.m. the Los Angeles City Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire in the 800 block of S. Kohler Street. Heavy fire ripped through a produce business in downtown Los Angeles, leaving the building in ruins.
_______________________________________________
> June 10
FDNY: Seven Injured in Queens House Fire
At least seven people, including two firefighters, were injured after flames ripped through a Queens home in the Corona section early Wednesday, June 9, the FDNY said. The fire burned on the second and third floors.
www.pix11.com/news/local-news/queens/4-injured-in-queens-house-fire-elmhurst-fdny
_______________________________________________
> July 1
Two adults, child killed in NC Crash; Responding Fire Truck Runs Over Woman
Three people, including an eight-year-old girl, were killed in a multivehicle collision on NC 410 in Columbus County early Tuesday morning; four died. A 58-year-old woman was lying on the shoulder of the road when first responders arrived and was run over by a fire truck.
https://www.wect.com/2020/07/01/two-adults-child-killed-columbus-co-crash-responding-fire-truck-runs-over-woman/
_______________________________________________
> July 6
Man, Son Die in Brooklyn, New York, Apartment Fire
A man and his 12-year-old son were killed in a house fire in Ulster County after the father pushed his young daughter to safety.
https://abc7ny.com/12-year-old-boy-man-killed-in-brooklyn-apartment-fire/6301522/
_______________________________________________
> July 12
An explosion and fire aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard at the Naval Base in San Diego injured 56 people, according to military officials.
https://abc7ny.com/56-injured-in-fire-aboard-ship-at-naval-base-san-diego/6313964/
_______________________________________________
> July 13
Tractor Trailer Crashes, Causes Huge Fireball on New Jersey Turnpike
A tractor trailer carrying 8,800 gallons of diesel fuel overturned on the western spur of the New Jersey Turnpike in East Rutherford, creating a massive fireball.
https://abc7ny.com/traffic/tractor-trailer-crashes-causing-huge-fireball-on-nj-turnpike/6314661/
MARY JANE DITTMAR is senior associate editor of Fire Engineering and conference manager of FDIC. Before joining the magazine in January 1991, she served as editor of a trade magazine in the health/nutrition market and held various positions in the educational and medical advertising fields. She has a bachelor’s degree in English/journalism and a master’s degree in communication arts.