The Fire-Rescue Scan: June-July 2020

This monthly series follows significant fire, rescue, and emergency incidents that occurred in June and July 2020.

(Note: For the greater part of this period, these incidents occurred within a global environment of the COVID-19 pandemic and “Black Lives Matter” protests and conflagrations that followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.)

> June 4

Nine Firefighters Hospitalized After Explosion on Auto Hauler Ship in Florida

Nine Jacksonville firefighters were hurt when a fire and then explosion rocked an auto hauler ship at Blount Island, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2020/06/05/9-florida-firefighters-injured-explosion-auto-hauler-ship/3153360001.

_______________________________________________

> June 8

LAFD: Blaze Destroys Downtown Business

At 3:21 p.m. the Los Angeles City Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire in the 800 block of S. Kohler Street. Heavy fire ripped through a produce business in downtown Los Angeles, leaving the building in ruins.

LAFD/YouTube

_______________________________________________

> June 10

FDNY: Seven Injured in Queens House Fire

At least seven people, including two firefighters, were injured after flames ripped through a Queens home in the Corona section early Wednesday, June 9, the FDNY said. The fire burned on the second and third floors.

www.pix11.com/news/local-news/queens/4-injured-in-queens-house-fire-elmhurst-fdny

FDNY members operated earlier this morning on scene of a 3-alarm fire at 94-21 40 Road in Queens. The fire has since been placed under control. There are currently five non-life-threatening injuries to civilians reported. pic.twitter.com/2SxGPM6CLZ — FDNY (@FDNY) June 10, 2020 FDNY/Twitter

_______________________________________________

> July 1

Two adults, child killed in NC Crash; Responding Fire Truck Runs Over Woman

Three people, including an eight-year-old girl, were killed in a multivehicle collision on NC 410 in Columbus County early Tuesday morning; four died. A 58-year-old woman was lying on the shoulder of the road when first responders arrived and was run over by a fire truck.

https://www.wect.com/2020/07/01/two-adults-child-killed-columbus-co-crash-responding-fire-truck-runs-over-woman/

#BREAKING: Two adults, child killed in Columbus Co. crash; responding fire truck runs over woman. https://t.co/Xt0uhCU7eP — WECT News (@wectnews) July 1, 2020 WECT/Twitter

_______________________________________________

> July 6

Man, Son Die in Brooklyn, New York, Apartment Fire

A man and his 12-year-old son were killed in a house fire in Ulster County after the father pushed his young daughter to safety.

https://abc7ny.com/12-year-old-boy-man-killed-in-brooklyn-apartment-fire/6301522/

_______________________________________________

> July 12

An explosion and fire aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard at the Naval Base in San Diego injured 56 people, according to military officials.

https://abc7ny.com/56-injured-in-fire-aboard-ship-at-naval-base-san-diego/6313964/

Video of the USS Bonhomme Richard shot from SDFD copter 3. #shipfire pic.twitter.com/tYluuN5pii — SDFD (@SDFD) July 12, 2020 SDFD/Twitter

_______________________________________________

> July 13

Tractor Trailer Crashes, Causes Huge Fireball on New Jersey Turnpike

A tractor trailer carrying 8,800 gallons of diesel fuel overturned on the western spur of the New Jersey Turnpike in East Rutherford, creating a massive fireball.

https://abc7ny.com/traffic/tractor-trailer-crashes-causing-huge-fireball-on-nj-turnpike/6314661/

_______________________________________________