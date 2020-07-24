Webcast: Mayday Monday with Tony Carroll

The second week of the REV Fire Group Apparatus Conference & Expo, powered by FDIC, features walk-arounds of Ferrara rigs and a Webcast from D.C. Battalion Chief Tony Carroll, “Mayday Monday.”

“Mayday Monday: Tips and Techniques for Firefighter Survival” is a monthly firefighter survival campaign championed by the District of Columbia Fire Department. Its objectives are to remember fallen firefighters and to provide monthly drills/skills for officers and members that will help them to survive the fireground. On the first Monday of the month, a new drill/skill is presented. In addition to the training, the memory of a fire service line-of-duty-death (LODD) is reviewed. Readers are provided with a report or story about the highlighted LODD, and the drill/skill that ties into the cause of death cited in the after-action report is added. The program provides tips and techniques that address all firefighter killers, including fitness, health, highways, fire, collapse, and air management.

