PA Firefighter Killed While Doing Towing Work on Highway

A Halifax (PA) Fire Department firefighter was killed earlier this week when responding as a tow truck driver to a roadside incident.

According to ABC27.com, Firefighter Tyler A. Laudenslager was working in his full-time job with H&S Towing on Tuesday evening working on a disabled vehicle on I-78 when a car careened across the highway and struck him, killing him.

The fire department noted on its social media page that he had been a member since 2007. He leaves behind a wife and young child.

