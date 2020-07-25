Podcast: Main Street Firefighting: Reading Smoke

Host Joe Pronesti talks to Seattle (WA) Deputy Chief (Ret.) Phil Jose about reading smoke and firefighting in “Main Street” buildings.

The best way to keep up with Fire Engineering? Get our regular e-Newsletter: www.fireengineering.com/enewsletter.

Listen in the player above. Also, get every episode by subscribing to the Fire Engineering podcast using your favorite podcast app.

RELATED FIREFIGHTER TRAINING

Phil Jose: Reading Smoke and the Transfer of Command Process

Webcast: Reading Smoke: The Next Generation

Reading Smoke: Understanding the ‘White Smoke’ Traps

ALSO

Podcast: Main Street Firefighting: Fires in Buildings Under Construction

Podcast: Main Street Firefighting

Main Street Firefighting: Bryan (TX) Firefighter LODDs

Podcast: Main Street Firefighting: Fires in Houses of Worship

Podcast: Main Street Firefighting with Guest Glenn Corbett