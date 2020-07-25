Multiple Fires Destroy Historic Glacier Park Patrol Cabin

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Multiple fires in Glacier National Park’s North Fork region in Montana have destroyed a historic patrol cabin near Polebridge, authorities said.

Firefighters from the U.S. National Park Service, Flathead County and the state have fought at least seven fires reported Thursday, park officials said. All the fires were contained or extinguished by Friday.

The 1928 Ford Creek patrol cabin that was destroyed by “suspicious” fires, Glacier spokeswoman Gina Kerzman said. The cabin was an administrative cabin, and not a popular summer overnight rental for travelers and guests.

Detectives from the FBI and Park Service Investigative Services Branch are involved in the investigation, Kerzman said.

The Inside North Fork Road from Polebridge to Logging Creek and the Kintla Lake Road were both closed for an investigation, but had reopened to the public by Friday.