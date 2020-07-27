Photos: Uniondale (NY) Firefighters Battle Fire in Multiple Businesses

Photos and info from FirstOnScenePhotos

The Uniondale (NY) Fire Department on Long Island was alerted for the report of a building fire on Thursday morning, July 23, 2020.

Arriving units found heavy fire and smoke in a one-story commercial occupancy containing six businesses.

The fire in the original fire building rapidly spread to adjoining exposures.

Multiple handlines were stretched and master streams were put into operation in an attempt to control the fire.

Mutual aid companies from throughout the county were summoned to assist at the scene.

The incident took more than two hours to bring under control.

More: firstonscenephotos.com

MORE FIRSTONSCENEPHOTOS

Photos: Companies Battle Five-Alarm Great Neck (NY) Structure Fire

Photos: Firefighters Free Passenger from Garden City (NY) Crash

Photos: Firefighters Respond to Raging Fire at West Hempstead (NY) Florist

Photos: FDNY Firefighters Battle Bronx Warehouse Fire