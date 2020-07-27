Hackensack (NJ) Firefighter Dies of 9/11-Related Cancer

A veteran Hackensack (NJ) firefighter died over the weekend of cancer related to his service at Ground Zero in the wake of the 9/11 attacks, according to reports.

NJ.com reported that Rich Kubler, 53, died from stage 4 liver cancer he contracted from the response.

Kubler served Hackensack for more than 20 years and retired last fall, the report said. His death will be considered a line-of-duty death.

Thank you to Mike Somma from the Jersey City Fire Department for the two memorial patches for F/F Kubler. #Brotherhood pic.twitter.com/lHGpIwOQkv — Hackensackfirenj (@HackensackFDNJ) July 27, 2020

Service information (Hackensack will be streaming the service):

VISITATION

Friday, July 31, 2020

5:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Daigle Funeral Home,

819 High Street

Bath, ME

04530

FUNERAL SERVICE

Saturday, August 1, 2020

2:00 PM

First Congregational Church Wiscasset, UCC

28 High StreetWiscasset, ME 04578 https://www.daiglefuneralhome.com/obituary/RichardRichie-Kubler