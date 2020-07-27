Hackensack (NJ) Firefighter Dies of 9/11-Related Cancer

A veteran Hackensack (NJ) firefighter died over the weekend of cancer related to his service at Ground Zero in the wake of the 9/11 attacks, according to reports.
NJ.com reported that Rich Kubler, 53, died from stage 4 liver cancer he contracted from the response.
Kubler served Hackensack for more than 20 years and retired last fall, the report said. His death will be considered a line-of-duty death.
Service information (Hackensack will be streaming the service):
VISITATION
Friday, July 31, 2020
5:00 PM to 8:00 PM
Daigle Funeral Home,
819 High Street
Bath, ME
04530
FUNERAL SERVICE
Saturday, August 1, 2020
2:00 PM
First Congregational Church Wiscasset, UCC
28 High StreetWiscasset, ME 04578 https://www.daiglefuneralhome.com/obituary/RichardRichie-Kubler