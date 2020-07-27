Firefighters Injured at Four-Alarm Passaic (NJ) Fire

Five people were rescued and at least five firefighters were injured at a four-alarm fire that likely destroyed two homes, reports NBC 4 New York.

More than 100 firefighters responded and now have the fire under control.

Crews from Bergen County were dispatched to assist the firefighters from Passaic. The already extreme weather combined with intensity of the fire left a few with heat exhaustion.

According to NJ.com, residents attempted to control the apartment fire by themselves before calling 911, which led to a delay in the response. The fire on Passaic Street destroyed two nearby structures.

While a Red Cross disaster worker is on the scene in #Passaic, our volunteers are communicating with affected families virtually to assess their immediate needs after this home #fire. pic.twitter.com/Z6s9GOOT2w — Red Cross New Jersey (@NJRedCross) July 27, 2020

