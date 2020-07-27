Five Firefighters Injured at Four-Alarm Passaic (NJ) House Fire

Five people were rescued and at least five firefighters were injured at a 4-alarm fire that likely destroyed two homes, reports NBC 4 New York.

More than 100 firefighters responded and now have the fire under control.

Crews from Bergen County were dispatched to assist the firefighters from Passaic. The already extreme weather combined with intensity of the fire left a few with heat exhaustion.

