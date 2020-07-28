Ferrara Walk-Arounds: HD-107 Ladder and SAM Cinder Pumper

In case you missed it, make sure to register and login to the REV Fire Group Apparatus Conference and Expo for some rig walk-arounds with Ferrara.

Looking for heavy duty? Check out the Ferrara HD-107. Built with an impressive 750-pound tip load while flowing 1,500 gpm in any ladder configuration, the HD-107 can be designed as a traditional truck or a quint with up to a 650-gallon tank.

There’s also the SAM Cinder Pumper, which has a Cinder custom cab and Idex SAM pump control system, among other features.

