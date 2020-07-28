Hall County (GA) Fire Services to Standardize Fleet with Order of Nine New Pierce Fire Apparatus

APPLETON, WI—Pierce Manufacturing Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation company, has secured an order from Hall County (GA) Fire Services. Sold through Pierce dealer, Ten-8 Fire Equipment, the order includes eight Pierce® Enforcer™ Pumpers and one Ascendant® 107’ Heavy-Duty Aerial Ladder. The new fire apparatus will support the department’s efforts to standardize its fleet to allow personnel consistency in their response and service delivery.

“Our fire department covers 429 square miles with diverse response districts from rural to suburban,” said Christopher Armstrong, Fire Chief of Hall County Fire Services. “We respond to a variety of hazards, and standardization and continuity in our operations are crucial to fulfilling our mission. Both the excellent customer service provided by Ten-8 Fire Equipment and the quality of Pierce apparatus contributed to our decision to execute this significant order.”

Hall County Fire Services’ new fire apparatus will feature:

Pierce Enforcer Pumpers

Extended cab and raised roof

750-gallon tank with low hosebed

1,500-gpm Waterous Pump

Detroit DD13 525-hp Engine

TAK-4 Independent Suspension

Side roll and frontal impact protection

Multiplex electrical system with Command Zone screen

Additional storage cabinetry for EMS equipment

Ascendant 107-Foot Heavy-Duty Aerial Ladder

Enforcer chassis with extended cab and raised roof

500-gallon tank

2,000-gpm Waterous Pump

Detroit DD13 525-hp Engine

TAK-4 Independent Suspension

Side roll and frontal impact protection

Multiplex electrical system with Command Zone screen

Single rear axle configuration

Additional storage cabinetry for EMS equipment and extrication tools

“Our team is honored that our longstanding relationship with Hall County Fire Services continues with an order of such magnitude for their community,” said Guy Binion, sales representative for Ten-8 Fire Equipment. “The eight pumpers and aerial ladder offer the desired level of standardization of apparatus operation, training, and vehicle maintenance, as well as superior maneuverability, innovative design, and essential safety features. We are confident the new fire trucks are the optimal choice for the department’s response area.”

