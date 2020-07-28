San Francisco Firefighters Use Water Reserves for 5-Alarm Fire

San Francisco firefighters faced challenges as a fire moved from one building to another and they were out of fire hydrants, reports CBS San Francisco.

Water pressure and easy access to firefighters has been a source of debate in the city since a fire raged through the Marina District following the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake.

When the hydrants were overwhelmed and buildings were burning, a brigade of local residents helped run hose lines to the San Francisco Bay where they were connected to a fireboat that began pumping much needed water to fire crews.

RELATED

San Francisco Firefighters Used Emergency Water Supply to Fight Fire

Crystal Springs Lake, Spring Valley System, San Francisco Water Supply, Filling Up