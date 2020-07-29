Podcast: Fire and Training: Commercial Fires

In this episode, host Doug Cline talks about risk management and aggressive operations at commercial fires with guest Jerry Tracy, Arthur Ashley, and Chris Naum.

The best way to keep up with Fire Engineering? Get our regular e-Newsletter: www.fireengineering.com/enewsletter.

Listen in the player above. Also, get every episode by subscribing to the Fire Engineering podcast using your favorite podcast app.

ALSO

Podcast: Fire and Training with Doug Cline

Podcast: Fire and Training with Doug Cline

Podcast: Fire and Training with Doug Cline

Podcast: Fire and Training with Doug Cline