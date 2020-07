A man and a woman have died while their adult son was injured in a house fire, reports WITN.com.

The sheriff’s office says right now they don’t know how or where the fire started. They said the SBI has been called in, but there is no indication of foul play.

Friends say the Everette’s have a second son who no longer lives in Edgecombe County.

