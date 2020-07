The A&D Cold Storage warehouse in Worcester was badly damaged by a fire, reports Patch.com.

The fire was largely extinguished, but a part of the building’s roof did collapse.

Firefighters from Holden, Leicester and Millbury were also assisting, providing coverage for other parts of Worcester.

