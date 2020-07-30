Four Firefighters Hurt Fighting Mobile Home Park Fire In CA

According to a report from CBS13, four Quincy (CA) Volunteer Fire Department (QVFD) firefighters were injured Wednesday afternoon after a fire broke out at a mobile home park.

Three QVFD firefighters were treated for dehydration and a fourth suffered a broken arm and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

According to the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office, the fire started just before 1 p.m. in the 600 block of Main Street. The fire spread to three mobile homes and ignited fires in other buildings on fire, including a brewery and the Plumas Crisis Intervention and Resources Center.

The nonprofit crisis center reported on Facebook that it lost its stock of personal protective equipment in the fire.

