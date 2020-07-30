Podcast: In Their Own Words: Don Abbott on Project Mayday

In this episode of “In their Own Words,” Editor in Chief Bobby Halton and Joe Pronesti speak to Don Abbott of Project MAYDAY about his June 2020 article in Fire Engineering on his most recent data and the story behind the creation of the Web site.

