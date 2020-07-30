Philadelphia (PA) Fire Department Purchases Ladder Tower 100-Foot TDAs and Spartan Pumpers

CHARLOTTE, M—Spartan Emergency Response, a subsidiary of REV Group and a manufacturer of fire apparatus, announced that the Philadelphia (PA) Fire Department has selected Spartan and its authorized dealer, Campbell Supply Company, based out of South Brunswick, New Jersey, to provide the city with 12 new apparatus. The order includes four Ladder Tower 100’ Tractor Drawn Aerials and eight Custom Spartan Pumpers with the option to add more trucks to their fleet over the next three years.

Since Philadelphia Fire Department’s original contract in 2015, Spartan has continued to support one of the busiest metropolitan areas in the country with manufacturing leadership and safety driven design.

“These new water towers and pumpers represent the latest in a series of crucial reinvestments in the Philadelphia Fire Department,” said Fire Commissioner Adam K. Thiel. “We are grateful to Mayor Kenney, City Council, and the Office of Fleet Management for their continued support of efforts to modernize our apparatus fleet.”

Philadelphia’s Ladder Tower 100’ TDAs are built on 94” Spartan Metro Star chassis with 500-hp engines and feature short 14’ outrigger spreads offering exceptional maneuverability to easily navigate narrow streets and congested urban environments. In addition, the tiller cab is designed with large windows, providing superior visibility for the driver.

The eight Custom Spartan Pumpers are configured with a short 28’ 3” overall length and narrow 96” wide body for advanced stability and maneuverability. All apparatus on the order are equipped with the Spartan Advanced Protection System® (APS), the industry’s leading comprehensive safety enhancement package, as well as the only safety system featuring side-impact protection.

These new apparatus for the Philadelphia Fire Department will meet the urban response demands of one of the oldest municipalities in the United States.

“We are proud to continue our relationship with the Philadelphia Fire Department,” said Kent Tyler, President of REV Fire Group. “These trucks reflect Spartan’s continued commitment to designing products that ensure the safety of firefighters while meeting the demands of the communities they serve.”