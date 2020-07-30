Kochek and AWG Team Up to Deliver Outstanding Valve Quality

Putnam, CT – Kochek Company, LLC, has announced its new alliance with AWG Fittings GmbH. The two companies have partnered to provide Kochek loose equipment dealers with the superior performance and reliability for which AWG valves are known throughout the industry.

Related Content

As Kochek’s primary supplier of several sizes of gate, ball, intake, hydrassist, manifold, siamese, and pressure relief valves, AWG plays an important role in Kochek’s efforts to ensure the continued satisfaction of its dealers and customers. With every order, Kochek custom fits each valve to exacting specifications.

Kochek President and CEO, George J. Wessner, said of the relationship with AWG, “We’re thrilled to work with AWG to make this quality possible for our customers. They rely on their Kochek equipment when it matters most, and our valve performance is something they can always count on in the field.”

For more information, visit www.kochek.com.