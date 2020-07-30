Command Light Launches Virtual Light Tower Demo

FORT COLLINS, CO—Command Light, a leader in emergency lighting, has launched a light tower demo that lets departments operate a virtual tower, along with its standard controller, allowing users to illuminate a 360-degree scene and operate the many functions of a Command Light tower. To demo, visit commandlight.com/light-tower-virtual-demo.

“In light of COVID, the demo experience has definitely changed. We cut back on in-person demonstrations to respect the health and safety of our first responders, and with the ongoing postponement of shows, many departments have lost the ability to touch, feel and operate our light towers to help them in their buying decisions,” Command Light Marketing Director Amy Speer said. “But now, this virtual demo experience does just that — it puts the controller into the ‘hands’ of potential customers to help them experience many capabilities of our light towers.”

Featuring a patented (US Patent #5303621) movement, Command Light towers can be raised and rotated into endless positions, including Command Light’s exclusive “streetlight” position that provides work area lighting. Demo users can also light two sides of the virtual scene using the controller’s backlight option.

“We don’t intend for this demo to replace the in-person experience because nothing can truly simulate the lighting experience, but it gives users a feel for the light tower before they get closer to spec’ing their truck’s lighting,” Speer added. “In the near future, we will add to the demo experience, so watch for more to come.”

After demoing the tower, departments can build their own light tower using the Website’s configurator to select the tower’s size, color, power, head quantity, fixture brand and optional backlight. Once built, the configurator provides tower specs.

To build a light tower, visit commandlight.com/build-your-fire-truck-light-tower.