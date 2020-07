Lake Cities Fire Dept. Capt. Troy Hammons had been in the hospital for more than a month before he was more recently moved to a rehab hospital, reports NBC DFW.

Hammons had his leg amputated after suffering a severe infection from a torn calf muscle. The fire department greeted Hammons outside of the hospital to send him off home.

