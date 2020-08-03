Webcast: Proven Truck Tactics That Might Surprise You

Join us for a Webcast with Jason Joannides, “Proven Truck Tactics That Might Surprise You,” as part of the ongoing REV Fire Group Apparatus Conference & Expo, powered by FDIC International.

Using more than 225 acquired structures, from single-family dwellings to large, multistory high-rises, the instructor presents insight into contemporary truck company tactics that have been proven and implemented on the fireground. Topics span from forcible entry and vertical ventilation to window-to-drill conversations and FAST team operations.

Jason Joannides is a 17-year veteran of the fire service assigned to the Columbia (SC) Fire Department’s Training Division. His primary responsibilities include the acquired building program, truck academy, command simulations, and shift training officer duties. He has been an adjunct instructor with the South Carolina Fire Academy since 2007. He is a member of the Palmetto F.O.O.L.S and CFFA Local 793.

This presentation will air live on Monday, August 3, 2020. To watch this and other previous Webcasts, simply register at www.revtruckexpo.com.

