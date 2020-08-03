Family of Six Escapes DE House Fire

According to a report from CBS3, five adults and one child were forced out of their Wilmington, Delaware, home as it became engulfed by flames as around 4 a.m. Sunday. The fire happened on the 400 block of Derby Way in the Brandywine Hunt neighborhood.

Wilmington fire crews brought the fire under control quickly. No one was injured in the fire.

Officials say the fire also caused damage to nearby homes. Fire marshals are working to determine what caused the fire.

