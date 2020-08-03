Houston (TX) Firefighters Battle Three-Alarm Warehouse Fire

KPRC 2 Click2Houston/YouTube

Houston (TX) firefighters responded Friday to a warehouse fire that went to three alarms and caught fire to a truck, according to reports.

On July 31, 2020, the Houston Fire Department responded to a warehouse fire with a report of a collapse at 7830 Westpark. The fire prompted a shelter-in-place warning for nearby residents, and Ladder 28 caught fire from exposure to the warehouse, according to the department’s Twitter account.

Two firefighters were transported for heat exhaustion and were treated and discharged.

According to www.click2houston.com, Assistant Fire Chief Justin Wells said the fire consumed most of the single-story building, which will be a total loss. There were concerns that sodium hydroxide and another chemical may have been burning during the fire.

