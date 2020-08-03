Second Houston (TX) Firefighter Dies of COVID-19

The Houston (TX) Fire Department (HFD) reported on the death of Firefighter Paramedic Gerado “Jerry” Pacheco.

Pacheco, 50, died this morning, August 3, 2020, after battling coronavirus/COVID-19 He entered the department in January of 2004 and was currently assigned to Station 101 in the Kingwood Area. Firefighter Pacheco is the second HFD firefighter to pass away due to complications from COVID-19; Fire Captain Leroy Lucio passed away a few weeks ago of the disease.

“Please keep the family, friends and station crew of Jerry Pacheco in your thoughts and prayers,” said Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association President Patrick M. “Marty” Lancton. “Jerry leaves behind a loving family, including a son in the Houston Fire Department, many friends and a long list of Houston firefighters who respected and enjoyed serving with him. We mourn the loss of our friend. His tragic death is another reminder to be vigilant in our efforts to keep our families, friends and station crews safe in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.”