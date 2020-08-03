Montana Firefighters Wary of Winds as Evacuations Lifted

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A wildfire that prompted evacuations in southern Montana has been brought largely under control but officials are wary that forecast heavy winds could fan the fire.

Stillwater County Disaster and Emergency Services said Monday that the human-caused fire burning in grass and timber north of Park City had charred up to three square miles (eight square kilometers).

The human-caused fire ignited Sunday afternoon and prompted temporary evacuations when it threatened numerous houses in rural subdivisions.

The evacuation order was later lifted but officials were limiting some roads to local traffic only.

The National Weather Service issued an advisory for severe thunderstorms across the region into Monday evening.

In western Montana, officials reported making progress on a fire that has burned more than five square miles east of Dixon. The fire was 62 % contained as of Monday. Several hundred personnel were fighting the blaze.