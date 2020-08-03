Apple Fire (CA) Spreads to Over 25,000 Acres

A massive wildfire burning has scorched more than 25,000 acres and was at 5% containment, reports CBS News.

The Apple Fire which is believed to have started as three separate fire and continues to burn three days later.

Cal Fire has had engines placed in every neighborhood as more than 1,300 firefighters stood guard, saving hundreds of homes this weekend. And the air attack gave the Apple Fire a one-two punch, pushing it farther into the San Bernardino National Forest and away from the communities below.

