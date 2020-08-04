Bloomfield Hills (MI) Firefighter Dies of Apparent Heart Attack

The U.S. Fire Administration reported on the death of a Bloomfield Hills (MI) Department of Public Safety member who passed away of an apparent heart attack earlier this week.

On August 2, 2020, Sergeant Steven Splan, 46, was on fire duty and, at approximately 1200hrs, helped to remove a tree blocking a roadway. Sergeant Splan, later in the evening during patrol, went on a meal break to the public safety building, where he was found unresponsive in the department kitchen. CPR was immediately performed and he was taken to the local hospital where he was pronounced deceased from an apparent heart attack late in the evening on August 2, 2020.

Sergeant Splan had 28 years of service.

