Man’s Body Recovered in New Jersey Surf

CAPE MAY, N.J. (AP) — Authorities recovered the body of a man in rough surf at a beach in New Jersey.

Police responded to a report of an unresponsive person in the area of Jefferson Street and the beach on Sunday evening. The body was found early Monday at the water’s edge between Madison and Philadelphia avenues, the Cape May county prosecutor said.

Authorities identified the body as Kevin Lare, 21, of Lower Township. Authorities said foul play was not suspected, but the investigation was ongoing.

Rip currents and rough surf generated by Tropical Storm Isaias kept lifeguards busy at the beach on Saturday and Sunday. The Cape May Beach Patrol responded to 48 ocean rescues of swimmers over the weekend, police said.

Officials reminded the public not to swim in dangerous conditions, at night or when lifeguards are not present.