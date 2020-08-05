One Firefighter Hurt, Nearly Two Dozen Children Escape Del City (OK) Daycare Center Fire

According to a report from KFOR, 22 children and three adults escaped a Del City, Oklahoma, daycare facility on E 15th and Bryant after it caught fire on Tuesday afternoon. Local man Kevin Wallace spotted smoke emanating from the Over the Rainbow Child Development Center and eventually helped lead the children to safety.

A firefighter was taken to the hospital with chest pain, but has since been released.

All 22 children were under the age of three. They were all rescued and removed, thanks in part, to Wallace.

Officials say the fire likely started outside the daycare.

