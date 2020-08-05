Highland (LA) Fire Displaces Two Families

Two families were displaced after a fire in the Highland neighborhood, reports Shreveport Times.

Fire crews found a two-story, wood-frame home engulfed in flames, which spread to an adjacent one-story, wood-frame duplex.

Firefighters were able to quickly search the one-story duplex and determined the occupants had safely evacuated. Firefighters were able to speak with the occupant that safely escaped the two-story home but, because of the conditions, were not able to do a complete search.

