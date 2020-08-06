Toyne Fire Apparatus Delivered to Benton Township (IN) Volunteer Fire Department

Unionville, IN—Taking delivery of a fully customized Toyne pumper-tanker, the Benton Township Volunteer Fire Department (BTVFD) strengthened its response capabilities in the largest township in Monroe County, Indiana. The addition of a new apparatus emboldens the department as it looks to the future of a possible merger with the county’s growing fire protection district: joining forces with surrounding departments to protect lives and property.

Serving 3,300 residents in a territory that spans more than 56 square miles, fire department volunteers operate on a moment’s notice to respond to calls throughout Benton Township. Based out of a single fire station (Station 14) in Unionville, the department has been watching over its communities since 1978. The new Toyne pumper-tanker joins a fleet of eight apparatus in its new home at Station 14.

“Working with the Benton Township VFD was a true honor and pleasure. We designed their custom Toyne pumper-tanker to contain everything that fits their needs,” said Bill Bird, Toyne product support coordinator. “We are excited to see how this apparatus will better assist the department with protecting the residents.”

BTVFD’s new Toyne is mounted on a Freightliner M2 112 chassis. Performance specs for this rig include a 400-hp Cummins ISL9 engine and automatic Allison 3000 series transmission. Toyne also added a backup camera, in-cab mounted flashlights, and Onspot automatic tire chains.

The body itself consists of a bolted painted stainless steel construction and boasts plenty of specialized elements for swift, effective emergency response. All exterior storage compartments are equipped with ROM roll-up doors, and two compartments are fitted with Toyne Tailored slide-out shelving. In the wheel wells, the department can store eight SCBA bottles.

A rear-mounted ladder makes hosebed access easier for Benton Township firefighters. There is a rear manual swivel dump chute with an electric valve that gives flexibility to the operators to have more control over distributing water into the porta-tank. The apparatus’s ladders and pike poles are stowed in a rear slide-in storage area.

Fire suppression comes in the form of a 1,500-gpm Hale Qmax SX pump, Akron Apollo Hi-Riser monitor, and a rear-mounted booster reel. Throughout the apparatus, Toyne built in several discharge and intake points. Piping for crosslays and direct tank fills were also incorporated into the apparatus’ design.

To support the fire suppression system, the pumper tanker is equipped with a polypropylene UPF tank capable of holding 2,100 gallons of water. Monitoring the tank levels is an ICI SL Plus tank gauge. Additional water storage is achieved with a Zico Hydraulic Porta-Tank rack.

The pumper tanker was sold to BTVFD by authorized Toyne Dealer, Donley Safety. This dealer serves departments in Indiana and beyond.

For more information about the Benton Township Volunteer Fire Department, visit Facebook.com/bentontownshipfire.