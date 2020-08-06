Hazmat Call at NJ Fire Scene Uncovers Clandestine Drug Lab; Firefighters Injured

Four Paterson (NJ) firefighters were hospitalized following a fire that lead to the discovery of a clandestine drug operation, according to reports.
Crews responded to a fire in the basement of a multi-family dwelling on Illinois avenue, according to CBS News. The fire prompted a hazmat team response, mass-care units, and the response from a bomb squad, the report noted.
Neighbors claimed to hear a “bang” at the scene, according to CBS reporters. The report indicated that the home contained a lab for making K2, a synthetic marijuana.
ABC7: 4 firefighters overcome by fumes in Paterson ‘drug dungeon’ fire
