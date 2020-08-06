Hazmat Call at NJ Fire Scene Uncovers Clandestine Drug Lab; Firefighters Injured

BREAKING: Hazardous Materials Team and Mass Care Response Unit on scene of a basement fire in Paterson, NJ. Latest on CBS New York. pic.twitter.com/1D7b1OQU2V — John Dias (@JohnBDias) August 6, 2020

Four Paterson (NJ) firefighters were hospitalized following a fire that lead to the discovery of a clandestine drug operation, according to reports.

Crews responded to a fire in the basement of a multi-family dwelling on Illinois avenue, according to CBS News. The fire prompted a hazmat team response, mass-care units, and the response from a bomb squad, the report noted.

Neighbors claimed to hear a “bang” at the scene, according to CBS reporters. The report indicated that the home contained a lab for making K2, a synthetic marijuana.

ABC7: 4 firefighters overcome by fumes in Paterson ‘drug dungeon’ fire

RELATED FIREFIGHTER TRAINING

Clandestine Drug Labs Present Hidden Dangers for Firefighters

Firefighting in Clandestine Drug Labs

FIRE AND RESCUE OPERATIONS AT CLANDESTINE DRUG LABS