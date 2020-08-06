NY Firefighter Dies After Storm Response Calls

A firefighter and Marine veteran passed away after responding to a number of storm-related calls, according to reports.

Firefighter Alec Tannenbaum, 29, had completed his on-duty shift with West Point (NY) Fire Department on the morning of August 4, 2020. During the afternoon, he responded to numerous alarms with the Vails Gate (NY) Fire Department, according to a release from the department, assisting with the clearing of many downed trees that were the result of damage inflicted by Hurricane Isaias.

Firefighter Tannenbaum was found unresponsive in his home on the evening of August 4, 2020. He was transported by New Windsor EMS to St . Luke’s Cornwall Hospital, but was unable to be revived. His passing is being investigated as a possible line-of-duty death.

Prior to beginning his career in the fire service, Firefighter Tannenbaum proudly served his country as a United States Marine. He served two tours in Afghanistan, and was awarded the Purple Heart for injuries sustained in combat. He joined the Vails Gate Gate Fire Department in February 2016, and was hired as a career firefighter with the West Point Fire Department on June 18, 2018.