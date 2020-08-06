One Airlifted to UNC After Second Massive Fire Hits NC Beach Community

According to a report from WRAL, one person was airlifted to the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill early Thursday after a second massive fire engulfed multiple homes at Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, just days after the first fire when high winds and rain from Hurricane Isaias hit the popular beach community.

Ocean Isle Beach Fire Department and Horry County firefighters responded to multiple house fires around 1:15 a.m. on Concord Street.

The person who was airlifted was seriously injured in the home where the fire started, which is now completely destroyed.

At 1:13 a.m., Horry County Fire Rescue crews were requested as mutual aid to our partners in the area of Concord Street… Posted by Horry County Fire Rescue on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 Horry County Fire Rescue /FaceBook

Ocean Isle Beach was one of the hardest hit areas when Hurricane Isaias slammed North Carolina late Monday and Tuesday. The storm made landfall near Ocean Isle as a Cat. 1 hurricane before moving up the state, affecting much of central and eastern North Carolina.

The worst damage incurred at Ocean Isle was the result of a fire that started at the height of the storm. Wind-driven flames destroyed nine homes on Driftwood Drive, about a mile away from Thursday’s fire.

