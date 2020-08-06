GuideStar’s Highest Seal of Transparency for National Fallen Firefighters Foundation

Platinum Seal allows donors to focus on progress and results

Emmitsburg, MD—No one should be in the dark about how their money is being used when they generously donate to a charity. That is why the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF) is proud to earn the 2020 Platinum Seal of Transparency. It is the highest level of recognition offered by GuideStar. The NFFF earned the 2020 Platinum Seal of Transparency, by showcasing the progress and results we are making toward our mission!

“Our donors deserve transparency,” said Troy Markel, Chairman of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation’s Board of Directors, “We are excited to convey our organization’s results in a user-friendly and highly visual manner. By updating our GuideStar Nonprofit Profile to the Platinum level, we can now easily share a wealth of up-to-date organizational metrics with our supporters, as well as GuideStar’s immense online audience.”

To reach the Platinum level, the NFFF added extensive information to its Nonprofit Profile on GuideStar: In-depth financial information; qualitative information about our goals, the strategies employed to meet those goals, and the capabilities of the organization to follow through on our commitment to honor America’s fallen firefighters, assist the families of the fallen in rebuilding their lives, and work to prevent line-of-duty deaths and injuries. “The information about the NFFF now listed in GuideStar, demonstrates our commitment to be results oriented and to continue to progress toward accomplishing our mission,” said Chairman Markel. “The Board of Directors and the staff, honors its pledge of transparency to giving our donors and potential funders meaningful data to assess our performance and demonstrate our unwavering assurance that our fallen firefighters will not be forgotten.”



“I encourage you to visit our profile on GuideStar to see what we’re all about,” added Chief Ronald Siarnicki, Executive Director of the NFFF. “We are thrilled that our GuideStar Platinum Nonprofit Profile and its associated benefits help us better communicate our organization’s exciting initiatives on a global scale.”

About the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation

The United States Congress created the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation to lead a nationwide effort to remember America’s fallen firefighters. Since 1992, the nonprofit Foundation has developed and expanded programs to honor fallen fire heroes and assist their families and co-workers. The Foundation also works closely with the U.S. Fire Administration to help prevent and reduce line-of-duty deaths and injuries. For more information on the NFFF and its programs, visit www.firehero.org.

About GuideStar Nonprofit Profiles

In February 2019, GuideStar joined forces with Foundation Center to form Candid, a new 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Today, GuideStar is a service of Candid. The GuideStar database contains a profile for every tax-exempt nonprofit registered with the IRS. The profiles are populated with information directly from nonprofits, the IRS, and other partners in the nonprofit sector. Candid encourages every nonprofit to claim and update its profile at no cost to the organization. Updating allows nonprofits to share a wealth of up-to-date information with the more than 13 million people who visit guidestar.org to learn more about nonprofit organizations each year. Updating also allows nonprofits to share information with the more than 200 philanthropic websites and applications that are powered by GuideStar data, such as AmazonSmile, Facebook, and Network for Good. To reach a given participation level, organizations must complete all required fields for that level. The GuideStar participation levels, acknowledged as symbols of transparency in the nonprofit sector, are displayed on all updated participants’ profiles in the GuideStar database.



About Candid

Every year, millions of nonprofits spend trillions of dollars around the world. Candid finds out where that money comes from, where it goes, and why it matters. Through research, collaboration, and training, Candid connects people who want to change the world to the resources they need to do it. Candid’s data tools on nonprofits, foundations, and grants are the most comprehensive in the world. Find out more at candid.org and on Twitter @CandidDotOrg.