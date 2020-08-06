Charleston (SC) Fire Department Orders Second Pierce Ascendant 100’ Heavy-Duty Aerial Tower

APPLETON, WI—Pierce Manufacturing Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) company, announced that it has secured an order for an Ascendant® 100-foot heavy duty aerial tower built on an Arrow XT™ custom chassis. Sold through Pierce dealer Spartan Fire and Emergency Apparatus, Charleston’s second midmount tower order for the fire department follows a previous delivery of the same apparatus in September 2019.

“The Charleston Fire Department’s relationship with Spartan Fire and Emergency dates back to 1983 when we purchased our first Pierce engine,” said Joey Roberts, Assistant Fire Chief forCharleston Fire Department. “One attribute we look forward to most with the purchase of our second Ascendant Tower is having an identical apparatus to replace a remounted tower. Additionally, the overall length of the apparatus, storefront operation without extending the aerial, and low travel height work well when navigating Charleston’s narrow streets and low tree canopies.”

Key features of Charleston Fire Department’s aerial tower include:

Midmount platform configuration

Detroit DD13 525-hp Engine

Allison EVS 4500 Transmission

Total length of 42 feet and low overall height of 10 feet 10 inches

45-degree cramp angle

Basket accessible from ground at full retraction

50-degree below grade scrub area

20-foo set back allows set-up in just 28 feet of roadway

Integrated ground pads for rapid set-up

254 cubic feet of compartmentation and 179 feet of ground ladders

Side-roll protection

“Our team is grateful to once again support the incredible work of the Charleston Fire Department with the selection of fire apparatus that we know will best meet their needs,” said Alan Axson, Sales Representative for Spartan Fire and Emergency Apparatus. “With many challenges to consider, we worked collaboratively to find the right apparatus designed for operation in tight and narrow confines. This new apparatus supports a growing fleet of Pierce apparatus within the department and adds to its strategic response capabilities.”

The Charleston Fire Department serves a growing, thriving, and historic port city. The department includes four battalions from 17 fire stations with 359 personnel that conduct nearly 20,000 service calls per year across a 134 square-mile radius. Known for its charming, historic architecture, cobblestone streets, and beautiful oak tree-lined neighborhoods, Charleston requires an apparatus that will maneuver easily through narrow roadways with a tight turning radius with minimal rear body swing.

For more information, visit www.piercemfg.com for specs and images.