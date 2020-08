Firefighters rescued a 24-year-old woman from a house fire in New Castle, reports CBSN Pittsburgh.

The woman initially escaped the home but returned to get her cat which she believed had been in the attic. The smoke became so heavy she was unable to get out of the home.

Firefighters rescued her and she was taken to an area hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

