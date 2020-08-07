Photos: CA Fire Crews Battle High Heat at Tujunga Fire

Photos and info by Rick McClure

At 1:09 p.m. on July 31, 2020, the Los Angeles City (CA) Fire Department (LAFD) responded to a reported brush fire in the 8100 block of W. Ellenbogen Street. The first-arriving fire company reported approximately two acres burning at a moderate speed. Fire attack was immediately initiated while the water-dropping helicopters redirected from a separate brush fire to provide an aerial attack.

LAFD, under the leadership of Assistant Chief Surgey Tomlinson, established a Unified Command with Angeles National Forest, simultaneously deploying assets to structural defense and fire attack. Additional resources from Los Angeles County Fire Department assisted in the battle.

Within two hours, the fire was 40-percent contained and all forward progress was halted. By early evening, firefighters had transitioned into a mop up and fire watch mode. The fire was held at 20 acres and destroyed one shed. No homes or businesses were damaged.

One LAFD firefighter was treated for a minor lower-leg injury. LAPD and the LAFD Arson Section detained one adult male for further questioning as part of an ongoing investigation.

