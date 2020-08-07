Webcast: Aerial Device Strategy and Tactics

As part of the REV Fire Group Apparatus Conference & Expo, join us for a presentation on aerial device strategy and tactics with G. Howard Blythe from the Fire Department of New York (FDNY).

This class features a holistic approach to the standard positioning, uses, and deployment of aerial devices at most standard types of structural fire responses. Novice and experienced firefighters and officers learn how to make aerial fireground operations part of an extremely easy-touse system they can apply at all structural responses. This system helps to build the muscle memory so important to firefighters and also elevates the operational tempo of the fireground, which is crucial for gaining the initiative at fires. Manufacturers’ recommendations, industry best practices, and case studies that cover firefighter line-of-duty deaths that relate to the use of aerial devices are discussed.

G. HOWARD BLYTHE is a 19-year veteran of the Fire Department of New York, where he is assigned to Ladder Company 27 in the Bronx. He has a B.A. degree and an M.S. degree. He is a nationally certified fire instructor III and fire officer IV. He is an adjunct instructor for the State of Connecticut Fire Academy, where he is the aerial program coordinator. He is a faculty member at the University of New Haven.

