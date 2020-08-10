Firefighters Rescue Two from Ocala (FL) Apartment Fire

Photos and information from Ashley Lopez

At 7:51 p.m. on August 7, 2020, Ocala (FL) Fire Rescue (OFR) responded to reports of a fire at Berkley Pointe Apartments, located at 2843 NE 7th St..

OFR Engines 1, 2, and 5, Rescue 1, Tower 1, Battalion Chief 11, and a safety officer arrived on scene to find black smoke emitting from a first-story apartment. Crews secured the scene, identifying two individuals on the second floor in need of rescue. Firefighters gained access to one of the second-floor residents through a window, while the other was escorted downstairs through the apartment corridors.

The fire was under control by 8:05 p.m. and extinguished by 8:10 p.m.

Two parakeets, a dog, and a turtle were also rescued.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. No injuries were reported.

The Ocala Police Department, Ocala Electric Utility, and Marion County Fire Rescue also responded.

Ashley Lopez is the public information officer for Ocala (FL) Fire Rescue.

