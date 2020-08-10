One Dead in Two-Story House Fire in North St. Louis (MO)

According to a report from FOX2, one person has died following an early- morning house fire in northern St. Louis, Missouri.

The St. Louis (MO) Fire Department (SLFD) responded to the 3500 block of Paris Avenue near Lexington Avenue shortly after 2:30 a.m. after reports of a trapped civilian after a fire erupted in a two-story building.

3500blk of Paris – Occupied two story brick dwelling; #fire on the first & second floors. Report of a person trapped. One line deployed. Primary search underway. #STLCity pic.twitter.com/UIQOObeLwG — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) August 10, 2020 St. Louis (MO) Fire Dept./Twitter

On arrival, SLFD firefighters found that the fire had spread to both floors of the building. The name of the deceased victim has not been released.

St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit are now investigating the cause of the fire.

