Explosion, Buildings Collapse in Baltimore

An explosion occurred early Monday in the city of Baltimore with reports of multiple buildings having collapsed and people trapped.
According to reporter Jim Russ of WBAL, the incident occurred just off Reisterstown Road on Brookhill Lane in Fallstaff, Northwest Baltimore. There were several people rescued, including one with significant burns, according to Russ.
According to Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734, three patients, all critical, have been rescued by firefighters. Special Rescue Operations units have arrived and are beginning to search and rescue the other patients. According to the union’s Twitter account, one person was pronounced dead on scene.
News reports said officials characterized the explosion as being on account of natural gas.
RELATED FIREFIGHTER TRAINING
Tactical Procedures for Responding to Natural Gas Emergencies
Training for Natural Gas Emergencies
Improving Response Procedures to Natural Gas Emergencies