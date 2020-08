Overnight growth was minimal on the Fields Gulch Fire, burning about six miles, reports 3 KRTV.

Officials said firefighters are facing dense, steep terrain with numerous snags that can be very dangerous.

Crews established an anchor point to work from as they build containment lines. About 60 firefighters are currently working the fire.

