Spartan Walk-Arounds: Ladder Tower NXT 110-Foot Aerial and Spartan NXT Pumper

This week’s apparatus walk-arounds with the REV Fire Group Apparatus Conference and Expo showcased some offerings from Spartan Emergency Response: the Ladder Tower NXT 110-foot Aerial and the Spartan NXT Pumper.

The NXT 110 aerial yields maximum and unrestricted performance with up to 750-pound tip load, at any angle and extension. This performance combined with a low profile pump and short overall length deliver unprecedented maneuverability without sacrificing compartment space or performance. A more compact, yet powerful NXT pump with up to 2,250 GPM and a 500-gallon tank provide the power needed to manage any situation.

The NXT pumper offers fire departments a powerful pumper in a more compact design, making it one of the most versatile pumpers in the industry. Its tight turn radius, high horsepower, and maximum water flows make it the perfect solution for urban, suburban, or rural operational challenges. Designed with a low-profile pump located behind the cab under the seating extension, the NXT pumper offers added room and storage options in an already spacious cab. Its non-proprietary market-proven pump is available with PTO or Split-Shaft pump in single or 2-stage operation with parts readily available minimizing cost and maximizing options.

