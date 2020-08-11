Tractor-Trailer Strikes Three Fire Apparatus on NC Interstate

Apparatus shielding of accident scenes is paramount to protect first responders. It paid lifesaving dividends this morning for our neighboring responders at @millersferry, Churchland FD, @RowanCountyES EMS and @NCSHP. We are thankful all were protected and safe

📸:@DavidWhisenant pic.twitter.com/FjqM70z7lG — Salisbury NC Fire (@SalisburyNCFire) August 11, 2020

A tractor-trailer smashed into three fire apparatus on I-85 near in North Carolina, according to reports.

David Whisenant of WBTV reported that no firefighters were hurt but the tractor-trailer driver was injured.

Three Millers Ferry fire trucks were responding to a tractor trailer fire when the accident occurred around 4 a.m., the report said. The rigs shielded the firefighters from traffic and likely saved their lives, officials told reporters.

