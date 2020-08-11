Apparatus & Equipment, News

Tractor-Trailer Strikes Three Fire Apparatus on NC Interstate

A tractor-trailer smashed into three fire apparatus on I-85 near in North Carolina, according to reports.

David Whisenant of WBTV reported that no firefighters were hurt but the tractor-trailer driver was injured.

Three Millers Ferry fire trucks were responding to a tractor trailer fire when the accident occurred around 4 a.m., the report said. The rigs shielded the firefighters from traffic and likely saved their lives, officials told reporters.

