Tractor-Trailer Strikes Three Fire Apparatus on NC Interstate

A tractor-trailer smashed into three fire apparatus on I-85 near in North Carolina, according to reports.
David Whisenant of WBTV reported that no firefighters were hurt but the tractor-trailer driver was injured.
Three Millers Ferry fire trucks were responding to a tractor trailer fire when the accident occurred around 4 a.m., the report said. The rigs shielded the firefighters from traffic and likely saved their lives, officials told reporters.
RELATED
Implementing An Blocking Engine Program
Humpday Hangout: Blocking Engines…What Is Stopping You?
Highway Incident Safety: The Hits Keep Coming!
Strategies & Tactics for Roadway Incidents
Protecting Firefighters at Roadway Incidents